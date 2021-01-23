Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 23rd.

Boys: 

Carlisle County 75, Ballard Memorial 48

Crittenden County 74, Whitesville Trinity 61

Gleason 67, Christian Fellowship 60

Graves County 61, St. Mary 56

Trigg County 96, Dawson Springs 73

Webster County 67, Livingston Central 35

Dyer County 83, Obion Central 52

Lyon County 81, Calloway County 65

Girls:

Carlisle County 67, Ballard Memorial 46

Hickman County 69, Community Christian 25

Lyon County 58, Paducah Tilghman 52

Marshall County 66, Ohio County 41

McCracken COunty 57, Mayfield 30

Dyer County 75, Obion Central 40

Coffee County 69, Lake County 20

Trigg County 66, University Heights 23

