Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 23rd.
Boys:
Carlisle County 75, Ballard Memorial 48
Crittenden County 74, Whitesville Trinity 61
Gleason 67, Christian Fellowship 60
Graves County 61, St. Mary 56
Trigg County 96, Dawson Springs 73
Webster County 67, Livingston Central 35
Dyer County 83, Obion Central 52
Lyon County 81, Calloway County 65
Girls:
Carlisle County 67, Ballard Memorial 46
Hickman County 69, Community Christian 25
Lyon County 58, Paducah Tilghman 52
Marshall County 66, Ohio County 41
McCracken COunty 57, Mayfield 30
Dyer County 75, Obion Central 40
Coffee County 69, Lake County 20
Trigg County 66, University Heights 23