PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from January 6th.
BOYS
Mayfield 51, Graves County 39
Ballard Memorial 95, Christian Fellowship 64
Lyon County 94, Livingston Central 51
Milan 37, Westview 27
Massac County 76, Benton 75
GIRLS
Christian Co. 67, University Heights 43
Christian Fellowship 48, Ballard Memorial 40
Fulton Co. 50, Carlisle Co. 45
St. Mary (Paducah) 55, Community Christian (Paducah) 26
Marshall County 60, Trinity (Whitesville) 32
Graves County 65, Mayfield 28
Westview 61, Milan 22