PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from January 6th.

BOYS

Mayfield 51, Graves County 39

Ballard Memorial 95, Christian Fellowship 64

Lyon County 94, Livingston Central 51

Milan 37, Westview 27

Massac County 76, Benton 75

GIRLS

Christian Co. 67, University Heights 43

Christian Fellowship 48, Ballard Memorial 40

Fulton Co. 50, Carlisle Co. 45

St. Mary (Paducah) 55, Community Christian (Paducah) 26

Marshall County 60, Trinity (Whitesville) 32

Graves County 65, Mayfield 28

Westview 61, Milan 22