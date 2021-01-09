PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 9th.
BOYS
1st Region All "A" Classic - First Round
Christian Fellowship 88, Community Christian 73 - FINAL
Ballard Memorial 70, Fulton City 35 - FINAL
University Heights 77, Marshall County 68 - FINAL
Carlisle County 87, Livingston Central 59 - FINAL
Crittenden County 68, Union County 64 - FINAL
Bowling Green 77, McCracken County 58 - FINAL
GIRLS
1st Region All 'A' Classic - First Round
St. Mary 32, Community Christian 29 - FINAL/OT
Graves County 48, McLean County 37 - FINAL
Pulaski 48, McCracken County 42 - FINAL
Marshall County 60, Bowling Green 28 - FINAL
Crittenden County 40, Union County 39 - FINAL
Caldwell County 59, Livingston Central 38 - FINAL