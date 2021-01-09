PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, January 9th.

BOYS

1st Region All "A" Classic - First Round

Christian Fellowship 88, Community Christian 73 - FINAL

Ballard Memorial 70, Fulton City 35 - FINAL

University Heights 77, Marshall County 68 - FINAL

Carlisle County 87, Livingston Central 59 - FINAL

Crittenden County 68, Union County 64 - FINAL

Bowling Green 77, McCracken County 58 - FINAL

GIRLS

1st Region All 'A' Classic - First Round

St. Mary 32, Community Christian 29 - FINAL/OT

Graves County 48, McLean County 37 - FINAL

Pulaski 48, McCracken County 42 - FINAL

Marshall County 60, Bowling Green 28 - FINAL

Crittenden County 40, Union County 39 - FINAL

Caldwell County 59, Livingston Central 38 - FINAL

