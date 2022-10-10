LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (8) 5-2 89 1

2. Raceland (1) 6-1 81 2

3. Bethlehem - 6-1 62 5

3. Newport Central Catholic - 6-1 62 4

5. Hazard - 5-2 56 3

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 6-1 40 7

7. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-2 33 6

(tie) Pineville - 7-0 33 8

9. Paris - 6-1 12 9

10. Bishop Brossart - 6-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Paintsville 7. Williamsburg 6. Sayre 3. Bracken Co. 3.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (5) 7-0 86 T1

2. Beechwood (4) 6-1 85 T1

3. Owensboro Catholic - 5-3 64 3

4. Metcalfe Co. - 7-0 48 5

5. Lex. Christian - 3-4 45 4

6. Breathitt Co. - 4-2 37 7

7. McLean Co. - 7-1 31 8

8. Lloyd Memorial - 5-2 27 9

9. Walton-Verona - 6-2 15 NR

10. Hancock Co. - 6-2 13 6

Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 12. Butler Co. 8. Danville 4. Middlesboro 4. Somerset 4. Todd Co. Central 4. Murray 3. Prestonsburg 3. Green Co. 2.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 8-0 89 1

2. Bardstown (1) 8-0 79 2

3. Union Co. - 7-0 73 3

4. Mason Co. - 7-0 56 4

5. Belfry - 4-3 38 6

6. Bell Co. - 6-1 37 7

7. Paducah Tilghman - 3-4 29 5

8. Hart Co. - 6-1 21 9

9. Lawrence Co. - 6-1 20 8

10. Trigg Co. - 6-1 14 10

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 12. Ashland Blazer 11. Greenup Co. 7. Glasgow 3. East Carter 3. Casey Co. 2. Henry Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Catholic (6) 6-1 86 3

2. Corbin (2) 7-0 79 2

3. Boyle Co. (1) 6-1 78 1

4. Johnson Central - 5-2 58 4

5. Logan Co. - 7-1 51 5

6. Spencer Co. - 7-1 40 6

7. Warren East - 7-0 39 7

8. Franklin Co. - 3-4 17 9

9. Lou. Central - 4-4 16 8

10. Letcher County Central - 6-2 15 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Boyd Co. 1. Perry Co. Central 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (8) 7-0 89 1

2. Woodford Co. (1) 7-0 74 3

3. Cov. Catholic - 6-1 73 2

4. Bowling Green - 6-1 69 4

5. Southwestern - 7-0 47 5

6. South Warren - 4-3 38 6

7. Scott Co. - 6-1 36 7

8. Highlands - 6-2 24 8

9. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 19 9

10. Greenwood - 6-1 14 10

Others receiving votes: Owensboro 7. Lou. Fairdale 2. Great Crossing 2. Graves Co. 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. St. Xavier (8) 6-1 89 1

2. Lou. Ballard - 6-1 76 3

2. Lou. DuPont Manual (1) 6-1 76 2

4. Henderson Co. - 6-1 50 5

5. Lou. Male - 4-3 49 6

6. Lou. Trinity - 4-4 41 4

7. Madison Central - 6-1 28 9

8. Bullitt East - 6-1 24 T7

9. Lex. Bryan Station - 4-3 15 T7

(tie) Ryle - 4-3 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 12. Central Hardin 11. George Rogers Clark 3. Simon Kenton 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.