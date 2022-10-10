LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (8) 5-2 89 1
2. Raceland (1) 6-1 81 2
3. Bethlehem - 6-1 62 5
3. Newport Central Catholic - 6-1 62 4
5. Hazard - 5-2 56 3
6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 6-1 40 7
7. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-2 33 6
(tie) Pineville - 7-0 33 8
9. Paris - 6-1 12 9
10. Bishop Brossart - 6-2 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Paintsville 7. Williamsburg 6. Sayre 3. Bracken Co. 3.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mayfield (5) 7-0 86 T1
2. Beechwood (4) 6-1 85 T1
3. Owensboro Catholic - 5-3 64 3
4. Metcalfe Co. - 7-0 48 5
5. Lex. Christian - 3-4 45 4
6. Breathitt Co. - 4-2 37 7
7. McLean Co. - 7-1 31 8
8. Lloyd Memorial - 5-2 27 9
9. Walton-Verona - 6-2 15 NR
10. Hancock Co. - 6-2 13 6
Others receiving votes: Shelby Valley 12. Butler Co. 8. Danville 4. Middlesboro 4. Somerset 4. Todd Co. Central 4. Murray 3. Prestonsburg 3. Green Co. 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 8-0 89 1
2. Bardstown (1) 8-0 79 2
3. Union Co. - 7-0 73 3
4. Mason Co. - 7-0 56 4
5. Belfry - 4-3 38 6
6. Bell Co. - 6-1 37 7
7. Paducah Tilghman - 3-4 29 5
8. Hart Co. - 6-1 21 9
9. Lawrence Co. - 6-1 20 8
10. Trigg Co. - 6-1 14 10
Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 12. Ashland Blazer 11. Greenup Co. 7. Glasgow 3. East Carter 3. Casey Co. 2. Henry Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Catholic (6) 6-1 86 3
2. Corbin (2) 7-0 79 2
3. Boyle Co. (1) 6-1 78 1
4. Johnson Central - 5-2 58 4
5. Logan Co. - 7-1 51 5
6. Spencer Co. - 7-1 40 6
7. Warren East - 7-0 39 7
8. Franklin Co. - 3-4 17 9
9. Lou. Central - 4-4 16 8
10. Letcher County Central - 6-2 15 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 8. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Hopkins Co. Central 2. Boyd Co. 1. Perry Co. Central 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (8) 7-0 89 1
2. Woodford Co. (1) 7-0 74 3
3. Cov. Catholic - 6-1 73 2
4. Bowling Green - 6-1 69 4
5. Southwestern - 7-0 47 5
6. South Warren - 4-3 38 6
7. Scott Co. - 6-1 36 7
8. Highlands - 6-2 24 8
9. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 19 9
10. Greenwood - 6-1 14 10
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 7. Lou. Fairdale 2. Great Crossing 2. Graves Co. 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier (8) 6-1 89 1
2. Lou. Ballard - 6-1 76 3
2. Lou. DuPont Manual (1) 6-1 76 2
4. Henderson Co. - 6-1 50 5
5. Lou. Male - 4-3 49 6
6. Lou. Trinity - 4-4 41 4
7. Madison Central - 6-1 28 9
8. Bullitt East - 6-1 24 T7
9. Lex. Bryan Station - 4-3 15 T7
(tie) Ryle - 4-3 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Daviess Co. 12. Central Hardin 11. George Rogers Clark 3. Simon Kenton 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 3.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.