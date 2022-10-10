The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (13) 6-1 166 1
2. Cane Ridge (3) 7-1 162 4
3. Dobyns-Bennett 6-1 128 5
4. Maryville 5-2 111 6
5. Bradley Central 6-1 90 7
6. Centennial (1) 7-1 81 9
7. Collierville (1) 7-1 74 2
(tie) Houston 6-2 74 10
9. Ravenwood 5-3 40 3
10. Blackman 5-2 31 8
Others receiving votes: Bartlett 11. Bearden 6. Beech 6. Farragut 5. Brentwood 2. Smyrna 2. Lebanon 1.
Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (17) 7-0 179 1
2. Munford 8-0 153 3
3. Nolensville 8-0 148 4
4. Page (1) 7-1 120 2
5. Daniel Boone 7-0 114 5
6. Henry County 6-2 88 6
7. Powell 6-2 70 9
8. Sevier County 6-1 49 10
9. Mt. Juliet 6-2 19 7
10. White County 6-2 17 NR
Others receiving votes: McMinn County 12. Springfield 11. Karns 8. Green Hill 2.
Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (18) 8-0 180 1
2. Anderson County 8-0 159 2
3. Haywood County 7-0 146 3
4. Red Bank 7-0 124 4
5. Pearl-Cohn 6-2 99 6
6. Macon County 7-1 70 9
7. Upperman 5-2 67 8
8. Marshall County 6-1 63 5
9. Stone Memorial 7-1 37 7
10. DeKalb County 6-1 27 10
Others receiving votes: Melrose 10. Craigmont 6. Hardin County 2.
Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (17) 6-1 179 1
2. East Nashville (1) 8-0 160 2
3. Covington 6-1 144 3
4. Gatlinburg-Pittman 6-1 128 4
5. Waverly 6-1 106 6
6. Giles County 5-2 69 7
7. Chuckey-Doak 6-1 63 8
8. Smith County 6-1 53 9
9. Sweetwater 6-2 39 5
10. Unicoi County 7-1 32 10
Others receiving votes: Fairview 8. West Greene 7. Sheffield 2.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Tyner Academy (14) 7-0 175 2
2. Hampton (3) 6-1 150 1
3. Fairley 8-0 130 5
4. Riverside 6-1 125 4
5. Westview (1) 6-2 109 7
6. East Robertson 6-1 88 6
7. Huntingdon 6-2 76 3
8. Freedom Prep 7-1 55 8
9. Union City 6-1 42 9
10. Lewis County 6-1 26 10
Others receiving votes: Meigs County 8. Westmoreland 5. Cascade 1.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. McKenzie (15) 8-0 176 1
2. Fayetteville (2) 7-0 163 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering (1) 7-0 147 3
4. Peabody 6-1 118 4
5. South Pittsburg 6-2 105 5
6. Dresden 7-1 93 6
7. Moore County 6-1 74 7
8. Clay County 6-1 56 9
9. Coalfield 7-1 33 10
10. McEwen 5-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Gordonsville 12.
Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (17) 7-0 179 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 6-1 163 2
3. Middle Tennessee Christian 6-1 142 3
4. Jackson Christian 5-1 125 4
5. Nashville Christian School 5-2 99 NR
Others receiving votes: Clarksville Academy 6. Grace Christian Academy 6.
Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (18) 7-0 180 1
2. Knoxville Webb 8-0 153 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 5-1 135 3
4. Chattanooga Christian 6-1 125 4
5. Franklin Road Academy 7-1 110 5
Others receiving votes: CPA 17.
Division II - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (18) 8-0 180 1
2. Baylor 6-1 154 2
3. McCallie 5-2 141 4
4. Brentwood Academy 6-2 124 5
5. Ensworth 6-2 121 3
Others receiving votes: none.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Mountain Press, Sevierville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WVLT, Knoxville; WCMT, Martin; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis.