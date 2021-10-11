LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 6-2 99 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (1) 6-1 86 2
3. Raceland - 6-1 77 3
4. Bethlehem - 6-1 62 5
5. Russellville - 6-1 48 7
6. Newport Central Catholic - 5-2 45 6
7. Sayre - 6-1 43 4
8. Williamsburg - 4-2 36 9
9. Bishop Brossart - 8-0 33 8
10. Paintsville - 3-4 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Hazard 7. Frankfort 2. Lou. Holy Cross 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (8) 7-0 98 1
2. Beechwood (2) 7-0 92 2
3. Mayfield - 7-0 80 3
4. Middlesboro - 8-0 69 4
5. Green Co. - 7-0 55 5
6. Murray - 5-1 43 6
7. Danville - 5-3 42 7
8. Metcalfe Co. - 5-2 24 8
9. West Carter - 5-2 19 9
10. Caldwell Co. - 5-3 14 10
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 8. Hancock Co. 4.Butler Co. 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (4) 7-1 94 2
(tie) Bardstown (6) 7-0 94 1
3. Glasgow - 6-1 72 4
4. Lawrence Co. - 6-1 70 3
5. Union Co. - 6-1 55 5
6. Bell Co. - 6-1 44 6
7. Mercer Co. - 5-2 35 7
8. Ashland Blazer - 5-3 34 8
9. Taylor Co. - 6-1 24 9
10. Russell - 4-3 13 10
Others receiving votes: East Carter 7. Paducah Tilghman 7. Greenup Co. 1.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (8) 7-0 98 1
2. Boyle Co. (2) 6-1 92 2
3. Johnson Central - 5-2 71 4
4. Lex. Catholic - 5-2 69 3
5. Lou. Central - 5-3 63 5
6. Logan Co. - 6-2 46 7
7. Letcher County Central - 6-1 40 6
8. Franklin Co. - 4-3 27 8
9. Scott - 5-2 11 9
10. Spencer Co. - 5-3 9 10
Others receiving votes: Holmes 8. John Hardin 7. Bourbon Co. 5. Hopkinsville 2. Warren East 1. Rowan Co. 1.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (10) 7-0 100 1
2. South Warren - 6-1 89 2
3. Owensboro - 6-1 79 3
4. Woodford Co. - 7-0 70 4
5. Graves Co. - 6-1 58 5
6. Southwestern - 6-1 47 6
7. Cov. Catholic - 4-3 34 7
8. Cooper - 5-2 22 10
9. Great Crossing - 6-1 11 NR
10. Highlands - 4-4 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Scott Co. 7. Greenwood 7. North Laurel 6. Pulaski Co. 6. Collins 4.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (10) 6-0 100 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier - 6-1 88 2
3. Lou. Trinity - 2-6 59 5
(tie) Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-2 59 3
5. Lex. Bryan Station - 6-1 58 4
6. Ryle - 5-2 47 6
7. Madison Central - 6-1 44 8
8. Daviess Co. - 6-1 38 9
9. Lou. Ballard - 4-3 30 7
10. Bullitt East - 6-1 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Apollo 6. Oldham Co. 5. Henderson Co. 4. George Rogers Clark 3. Dixie Heights 1.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; Kentucky Today, Louisville.