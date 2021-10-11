The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 11, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (16) 7-0 169 1
2. Maryville (1) 7-0 151 2
3. Summit 8-0 127 3
4. Riverdale 7-0 114 4
5. Bradley Central 7-0 102 5
6. Collierville 8-0 94 6
7. Ravenwood 6-2 65 7
8. Germantown 6-2 48 8
9. Hendersonville 5-2 31 9
10. Dobyns Bennet 5-2 15 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (11) 6-1 160 1
2. Page (1) 8-0 146 2
3. Powell (4) 7-1 143 T3
4. Memphis Central (1) 7-0 121 T3
5. Station Camp 7-0 104 5
6. Knoxville Central 5-2 79 8
7. Green Hill 7-1 52 NR
8. Mt. Juliet 6-2 40 6
(tie) Springfield 6-2 40 7
10. Munford 6-2 22 NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Rhea County 15. Campbell County 12.
Sevier County 1.
Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (17) 8-0 170 1
2. Tullahoma 8-0 145 2
3. Elizabethton 6-1 134 3
4. Haywood County 7-0 124 4
5. Hardin County 7-0 101 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 7-1 88 T6
7. Upperman 6-1 66 9
8. Montgomery Central 7-1 32 T6
9. Marshall County 5-2 24 8
10. East Hamilton 6-1 21 NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: South Doyle 15. Fayette Ware 12.
Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (16) 6-1 167 1
2. Loudon 8-0 146 2
3. Dyersburg (1) 7-0 141 3
4. Giles County 6-0 114 4
5. Covington 6-1 106 5
6. White House 6-1 70 9
7. Waverly 7-1 62 7
8. Kingston 6-1 55 8
9. Unicoi County 7-1 39 6
10. Fairview 5-3 24 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Meigs County (15) 7-0 167 1
2. Trousdale County (1) 7-0 147 2
3. Westview (1) 7-1 137 3
4. Marion County 6-0 126 4
5. Memphis Academy 6-1 99 6
6. Riverside 6-1 77 7
7. Huntingdon 6-2 62 5
8. Hampton 5-1 52 8
9. Forrest 5-2 33 9
10. South Greene 6-2 21 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Peabody (13) 7-0 166 1
2. Fayetteville (4) 7-0 156 2
3. McKenzie 8-0 133 3
4. South Pittsburg 5-1 111 4
5. Clay County 7-0 93 6
6. Cloudland 6-1 76 7
7. Gordonsville 7-1 73 5
8. Middle College 7-0 51 8
9. Dresden 6-2 41 9
10. Cornersville 6-2 25 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Nashville Christian School (17) 6-1 170 1
2. DCA 6-1 152 2
3. University-Jackson 5-2 136 3
4. Friendship Christian 5-3 97 4
5. King's Academy 5-3 88 5
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Jackson Christian 25.
Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 6-1 163 2
2. CPA (4) 6-1 150 1
3. Lausanne Collegiate (2) 6-0 144 3
4. ECS 5-2 85 5
5. Silverdale Baptist Academy 6-1 69 4
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Knoxville Webb 57.
Division II - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. McCallie (16) 6-0 169 1
2. Briarcrest (1) 8-0 152 2
3. Baylor 5-2 125 5
4. Ensworth 8-2 89 3
5. MBA 5-3 72 NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Knoxville Catholic 48. Pope John Paul II 19.
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.