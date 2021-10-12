Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 12th:

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA 2nd Region Quarterfinals

Caldwell County 3, Trigg County 0

University Heights 4, Webster County 3 (OT)

Henderson County 10, Lyon County 0

Madisonville-NH 7, Hopkinsville 1

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA Girls 1st Region Semifinals

Marshall County 7, Paducah Tilghman 0

Graves County 2, McCracken County 1

KHSAA Girls 2nd Region Quarterfinals

Hopkins Central 2, Lyon County 0

Henderson County 2, University Heights 0

Volleyball:

Calloway County d. Hickman County 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-18

Marshall County d. Graves County 25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-22

Paducah Tilghman d. St. Mary 25-14, 25-10