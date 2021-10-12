Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 12th:
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA 2nd Region Quarterfinals
Caldwell County 3, Trigg County 0
University Heights 4, Webster County 3 (OT)
Henderson County 10, Lyon County 0
Madisonville-NH 7, Hopkinsville 1
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA Girls 1st Region Semifinals
Marshall County 7, Paducah Tilghman 0
Graves County 2, McCracken County 1
KHSAA Girls 2nd Region Quarterfinals
Hopkins Central 2, Lyon County 0
Henderson County 2, University Heights 0
Volleyball:
Calloway County d. Hickman County 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-18
Marshall County d. Graves County 25-20, 21-25, 25-10, 25-22
Paducah Tilghman d. St. Mary 25-14, 25-10