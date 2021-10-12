Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (7) (7-0) 70 1

2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (7-0) 62 2

3. Maine South (6-1) 52 4

4. Gurnee Warren (6-1) 51 3

5. Lockport (7-0) 40 5

6. Chicago (Marist) (5-2) 38 6

7. South Elgin (7-0) 23 7

8. Hinsdale Central (6-1) 14 NR

9. Glenbard West (6-1) 10 9

10. York (6-1) 7 8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln-Way East 6, Naperville Central 4, Palatine 4, O'Fallon 3, Bolingbrook 1.

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Batavia (7) (7-0) 88 2

2. Brother Rice (2) (5-2) 79 1

3. Wheaton North (6-1) 73 3

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (5-2) 57 4

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (5-2) 50 5

6. Hersey (7-0) 43 6

7. Normal Community (7-0) 38 7

8. Hononegah (7-0) 32 8

9. Prospect (6-1) 15 9

10. Moline (6-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 8, Buffalo Grove 1, Pekin 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (8) (6-1) 98 1

2. Cary-Grove (2) (7-0) 91 2

3. Kankakee (7-0) 75 3

4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (7-0) 72 6

5. Lemont (7-0) 59 4

6. Crete-Monee (5-2) 49 5

7. Wauconda (7-0) 30 7

8. Oak Lawn Richards (6-1) 24 NR

9. Kenwood (7-0) 20 8

(tie) Lake Forest (6-1) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 7, Machesney Park Harlem 4, Washington 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (9) (6-1) 90 1

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (5-2) 77 2

3. Mascoutah (7-0) 72 3

4. Morris (7-0) 57 4

5. Sterling (6-1) 54 5

6. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0) 41 6

7. Peoria (5-2) 38 8

8. Glenbard South (6-1) 26 9

9. Marion (6-1) 13 10

10. Sycamore (4-2) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Providence 8, Morton 6, Aurora (Marmion) 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (6-1) 85 2

3. Richmond-Burton (7-0) 82 3

4. Kewanee (7-0) 58 5

5. Genoa-Kingston (6-1) 54 6

6. Chicago (Phillips) (5-2) 46 7

7. St. Francis (5-2) 45 4

8. Coal City (5-2) 26 8

9. Stillman Valley (6-1) 24 9

10. Peoria Notre Dame (5-2) 20 10

Others receiving votes: Carterville 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 1, Mt. Zion 1, Murphysboro 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Wilmington (4) (7-0) 94 1

2. IC Catholic (6) (7-0) 85 2

3. Williamsville (6-1) 69 5

4. Byron (7-0) 68 6

5. Tolono Unity (7-0) 66 4

6. Princeton (6-1) 47 8

7. Farmington (7-0) 34 7

8. Monticello (6-1) 28 3

9. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 13 NR

(tie) Durand (6-1) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Reed-Custer 10, Montini 6, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 3, Monmouth-Roseville 1, Fairbury Prairie Central 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (10) (7-0) 100 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (7-0) 87 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (7-0) 74 3

4. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1) 73 4

5. Bismarck-Henning (7-0) 62 5

6. Pana (7-0) 44 6

7. Knoxville (7-0) 40 7

8. Athens (6-1) 24 9

9. Bishop McNamara (4-3) 16 NR

10. Clifton Central (5-2) 10 8

Others receiving votes: Vandalia 9, Johnston City 5, Rushville-Industry 3, Westville 1, Erie-Prophetstown 1, Rockridge 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Carrollton (7) (6-1) 80 2

2. Lena-Winslow (1) (6-1) 73 1

3. Abingdon (1) (7-0) 71 T3

4. Camp Point Central (6-1) 65 T3

5. Fulton (5-2) 44 NR

6. Forreston (5-2) 36 5

7. Ottawa Marquette (6-1) 35 10

8. Moweaqua Central A&M (5-2) 34 9

9. St. Bede (5-2) 20 7

10. Aurora Christian (4-2) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6, Cumberland 6, Nokomis 5, Sesser (S.-Valier) 2, Winchester West Central 2.

Tags