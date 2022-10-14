PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 14.
Murray 20, Caldwell County 23.
Mayfield 50, Ballard Memorial 0.
West Frankfort 42, Massac County 21.
Carbondale 7, Marion 40.
Pinckneyville 14, Carterville 49.
Carmi-White County 28, Johnston City 37.
Graves County 7, at Owensboro 56.
Webster County 20, Trigg County 27.
Paducah Tilghman 16, Union County 20.
Hopkinsville 49, Calloway County 6.
Fulton County 14, Crittenden County 47.
Camden 14, Union City 55.
Marshall County 14, Apollo 48.
Christian County 14, South Warren 52.
Milan 28, Obion Central 6.
Lake County 46, at Halls 20.
West Carroll 44, Greenfield 0.
McEwen 36, Gleason 44.
Murphysboro 19, Benton 31.
Herrin 14, Harrisburg 42.
CZR 28, Eldorado 48.
Vienna 30, Hamilton County 74.
Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13.
DuQuoin 21, Nashville 28.