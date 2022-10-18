PADUCAH, KY -- You at home voted Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week.
White ran for 252 yards and two touchdowns in the Blue Tornado's game this past Friday night against Union County.
