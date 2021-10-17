The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 18, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (17) 8-0 186 1
2. Maryville (2) 8-0 171 2
3. Summit 8-0 151 3
4. Bradley Central 8-0 125 5
5. Collierville 8-0 113 6
6. Riverdale 7-1 99 4
7. Ravenwood 6-2 74 7
8. Germantown 6-2 57 8
9. Dobyns Bennet 6-2 29 10
10. Lebanon 7-1 17 NR
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Hendersonville 12.
Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (11) 7-1 170 1
2. Page (1) 8-0 166 2
3. Powell (5) 7-1 160 3
4. Memphis Central (1) 8-0 139 4
5. Knoxville Central 5-2 103 6
6. Green Hill 7-1 94 7
7. Station Camp 7-1 62 5
8. Mt. Juliet 6-2 53 8
9. Springfield 6-2 42 T8
10. Munford 6-2 31 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Rhea County 11. Morristown West 10.
Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (19) 9-0 190 1
2. Tullahoma 8-0 164 2
3. Elizabethton 7-1 146 3
4. Haywood County 8-0 136 4
5. Hardin County 8-0 115 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 8-1 98 6
7. Upperman 7-1 77 7
8. Montgomery Central 7-1 50 8
9. Marshall County 6-2 36 9
10. East Hamilton 7-1 31 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (18) 7-1 187 1
2. Loudon 9-0 165 2
3. Dyersburg (1) 8-0 157 3
4. Giles County 7-0 131 4
5. Covington 6-1 105 5
6. White House 7-1 94 6
7. Kingston 7-1 68 8
8. Waverly 6-1 62 7
9. Unicoi County 8-1 45 9
10. Fairview 5-3 21 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Meigs County (16) 8-0 187 1
2. Trousdale County (1) 8-0 166 2
3. Westview (2) 7-1 144 3
4. Marion County 7-0 139 4
5. Memphis Academy 7-1 110 5
6. Riverside 7-1 96 6
7. Hampton 5-1 52 8
8. Huntingdon 6-2 50 7
9. Forrest 6-2 42 9
10. South Greene 7-2 29 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Lewis County 12.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Peabody (19) 7-0 190 1
2. McKenzie 8-0 166 3
3. South Pittsburg 6-1 138 4
4. Clay County 8-0 126 5
5. Fayetteville 7-1 120 2
6. Cloudland 7-1 100 6
7. Gordonsville 7-1 77 7
8. Middle College 6-0 63 8
9. Dresden 6-2 36 9
10. Cornersville 6-2 24 10
Others receiving 10 or more votes: none.
Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Nashville Christian School (19) 7-1 190 1
2. DCA 7-1 170 2
3. University-Jackson 6-2 151 3
4. Friendship Christian 5-3 112 4
5. King's Academy 5-3 98 5
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Jackson Christian 14. Middle Tennessee Christian 13. Grace Christian Academy 12.
Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (19) 7-1 190 1
2. CPA 7-1 169 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 7-0 152 3
4. Silverdale Baptist Academy 7-1 118 5
5. ECS 6-2 110 4
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Knoxville Webb 14.
Division III - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. McCallie (18) 7-0 189 1
2. Briarcrest (1) 8-0 162 2
3. Baylor 6-2 143 3
4. Ensworth 6-2 131 4
5. MBA 5-3 116 5
Others receiving 10 or more votes: Pope John Paul II 19.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Elizabethton Star, Elizabethton; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Daily Times, Maryville; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat , Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.