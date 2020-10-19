Here's a Monday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
55°F
Rain Shower
57°F / 52°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- KSP: Kentucky man shot and killed after firing at police in standoff
- Pastor temporarily relieved of duties after child porn charge
- Be aware of scam involving Rocket Fired Pizza, deputies say
- Family's drive-thru Halloween display offers a socially distant holiday experience
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday
- Police searching for Paducah man who broke into a home, threatened two women with a knife
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- Hundreds gather for Trump rally in Marion, Illinois, organizers say
- Kentucky releases COVID-19 vaccine plan
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.