Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (10) (8-0) 100 1
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-0) 89 2
3. Maine South (7-1) 75 3
4. Gurnee Warren (7-1) 71 4
5. Chicago (Marist) (6-2) 50 6
6. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 34 NR
(tie) South Elgin (8-0) 34 7
8. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 32 8
9. Naperville Central (5-3) 19 NR
10. Glenbard West (7-1) 18 9
Others receiving votes: York 15, Lockport 10, O'Fallon 2, Glenbrook South 1,
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Batavia (7) (8-0) 97 1
2. Brother Rice (3) (6-2) 90 2
3. Wheaton North (7-1) 81 3
4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-2) 65 4
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (6-2) 57 5
6. Prospect (7-1) 41 9
7. Normal Community (8-0) 37 7
8. Hononegah (8-0) 30 8
9. Moline (7-1) 23 10
10. Hersey (7-1) 17 6
Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 11, Buffalo Grove 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (7-1) 109 1
2. Cary-Grove (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Kankakee (8-0) 81 3
4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-0) 80 4
5. Lemont (8-0) 64 5
6. Crete-Monee (6-2) 56 6
7. Wauconda (8-0) 42 7
8. Lake Forest (7-1) 29 T9
9. Machesney Park Harlem (7-1) 13 NR
10. Washington (6-2) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 2, Kenwood 2, Grayslake 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (11) (7-1) 110 1
2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (6-2) 96 2
3. Morris (8-0) 83 4
4. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) 73 6
5. Peoria (6-2) 51 7
6. Mascoutah (7-1) 39 3
7. Sterling (6-2) 38 5
8. Glenbard South (7-1) 37 8
9. Marion (7-1) 31 9
10. Sycamore (6-2) 23 10
Others receiving votes: Morton 8, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 5, Aurora (Marmion) 4, Triad 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (12) (8-0) 120 1
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7-1) 105 2
3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 97 3
4. Kewanee (8-0) 77 4
5. Genoa-Kingston (7-1) 61 5
6. Chicago (Phillips) (6-2) 59 6
7. St. Francis (6-2) 44 7
8. Peoria Notre Dame (6-2) 29 10
9. Stillman Valley (7-1) 23 9
10. Breese Central (7-1) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 10, Coal City 7, Carterville 4, Mt. Zion 3, Dixon 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (8-0) 116 2
2. Wilmington (4) (8-0) 111 1
3. Byron (8-0) 89 4
4. Williamsville (7-1) 80 3
5. Tolono Unity (8-0) 74 5
6. Princeton (7-1) 53 6
7. Farmington (8-0) 41 7
8. Mt. Carmel (8-0) 25 T9
9. Monticello (7-1) 21 8
10. Reed-Custer (7-1) 16 NR
(tie) Durand (7-1) 16 T9
Others receiving votes: Benton 15, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (8-0) 88 1
2. Breese Mater Dei (2) (8-0) 81 2
3. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 73 3
4. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 60 5
5. Pana (8-0) 52 6
6. Athens (7-1) 50 8
7. Maroa-Forsyth (6-2) 30 4
8. Knoxville (7-1) 23 7
9. Johnston City (7-0) 12 NR
(tie) Vandalia (7-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 9, Bishop McNamara 4, North-Mac 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Carrollton (6) (7-1) 85 1
2. Abingdon (3) (8-0) 78 3
3. Lena-Winslow (7-1) 73 2
4. Camp Point Central (7-1) 66 4
5. Fulton (6-2) 48 5
6. Forreston (6-2) 43 6
7. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) 39 7
8. St. Bede (6-2) 21 9
9. Aurora Christian (6-2) 17 10
10. Cumberland (7-1) 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Arcola 5, Greenfield-Northwestern 1, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Nokomis 1.