Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (10) (8-0) 100 1

2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-0) 89 2

3. Maine South (7-1) 75 3

4. Gurnee Warren (7-1) 71 4

5. Chicago (Marist) (6-2) 50 6

6. Lincoln-Way East (6-2) 34 NR

(tie) South Elgin (8-0) 34 7

8. Hinsdale Central (7-1) 32 8

9. Naperville Central (5-3) 19 NR

10. Glenbard West (7-1) 18 9 

Others receiving votes: York 15, Lockport 10, O'Fallon 2, Glenbrook South 1,

Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Batavia (7) (8-0) 97 1

2. Brother Rice (3) (6-2) 90 2

3. Wheaton North (7-1) 81 3

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-2) 65 4

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (6-2) 57 5

6. Prospect (7-1) 41 9

7. Normal Community (8-0) 37 7

8. Hononegah (8-0) 30 8

9. Moline (7-1) 23 10

10. Hersey (7-1) 17 6 

Others receiving votes: Hoffman Estates 11, Buffalo Grove 1.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (7-1) 109 1

2. Cary-Grove (1) (8-0) 100 2

3. Kankakee (8-0) 81 3

4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-0) 80 4

5. Lemont (8-0) 64 5

6. Crete-Monee (6-2) 56 6

7. Wauconda (8-0) 42 7

8. Lake Forest (7-1) 29 T9

9. Machesney Park Harlem (7-1) 13 NR

10. Washington (6-2) 12 NR 

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11, Chicago (Simeon) 3, Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 2, Kenwood 2, Grayslake 1.

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (11) (7-1) 110 1

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (6-2) 96 2

3. Morris (8-0) 83 4

4. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) 73 6

5. Peoria (6-2) 51 7

6. Mascoutah (7-1) 39 3

7. Sterling (6-2) 38 5

8. Glenbard South (7-1) 37 8

9. Marion (7-1) 31 9

10. Sycamore (6-2) 23 10 

Others receiving votes: Morton 8, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, LaGrange Park (Nazareth) 5, Aurora (Marmion) 4, Triad 1.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (12) (8-0) 120 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (7-1) 105 2

3. Richmond-Burton (8-0) 97 3

4. Kewanee (8-0) 77 4

5. Genoa-Kingston (7-1) 61 5

6. Chicago (Phillips) (6-2) 59 6

7. St. Francis (6-2) 44 7

8. Peoria Notre Dame (6-2) 29 10

9. Stillman Valley (7-1) 23 9

10. Breese Central (7-1) 20 NR 

Others receiving votes: Wheaton Academy 10, Coal City 7, Carterville 4, Mt. Zion 3, Dixon 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (8) (8-0) 116 2

2. Wilmington (4) (8-0) 111 1

3. Byron (8-0) 89 4

4. Williamsville (7-1) 80 3

5. Tolono Unity (8-0) 74 5

6. Princeton (7-1) 53 6

7. Farmington (8-0) 41 7

8. Mt. Carmel (8-0) 25 T9

9. Monticello (7-1) 21 8

10. Reed-Custer (7-1) 16 NR

(tie) Durand (7-1) 16 T9 

Others receiving votes: Benton 15, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (8-0) 88 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (2) (8-0) 81 2

3. Downs Tri-Valley (8-0) 73 3

4. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 60 5

5. Pana (8-0) 52 6

6. Athens (7-1) 50 8

7. Maroa-Forsyth (6-2) 30 4

8. Knoxville (7-1) 23 7

9. Johnston City (7-0) 12 NR

(tie) Vandalia (7-1) 12 NR 

Others receiving votes: Erie-Prophetstown 9, Bishop McNamara 4, North-Mac 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Carrollton (6) (7-1) 85 1

2. Abingdon (3) (8-0) 78 3

3. Lena-Winslow (7-1) 73 2

4. Camp Point Central (7-1) 66 4

5. Fulton (6-2) 48 5

6. Forreston (6-2) 43 6

7. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) 39 7

8. St. Bede (6-2) 21 9

9. Aurora Christian (6-2) 17 10

10. Cumberland (7-1) 11 NR 

Others receiving votes: Moweaqua Central A&M 6, Arcola 5, Greenfield-Northwestern 1, Sesser (S.-Valier) 1, Nokomis 1.