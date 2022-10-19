Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (8) (8-0) 98 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (2) (8-0) 91 2
3. York (8-0) 81 3
4. Glenbard West (7-1) 68 4
5. Gurnee Warren (7-1) 45 5
6. Maine South (6-2) 43 7
7. O'Fallon (7-1) 39 6
8. Plainfield North (8-0) 26 NR
9. Chicago (Marist) (5-3) 20 NR
10. South Elgin (8-0) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 9, Glenbrook South 7, Palatine 5, Naperville Central 4, Naperville Neuqua Valley 1.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) (8-0) 100 1
2. Hersey (8-0) 84 2
3. Prospect (7-1) 73 3
4. Chicago (St. Rita) (6-2) 67 T4
5. St. Charles North (7-1) 62 T4
6. Pekin (8-0) 45 6
7. Wheaton North (7-1) 40 7
8. Jacobs (7-1) 31 8
9. Lake Zurich (7-1) 18 10
(tie) Batavia (6-2) 18 9
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 5, Moline 5, Yorkville 2.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (9) (6-2) 97 1
2. Chicago (Simeon) (1) (8-0) 89 2
3. Lemont (8-0) 81 3
4. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (7-1) 69 4
5. Crete-Monee (6-2) 61 5
6. Wauconda (8-0) 49 6
7. Normal West (7-1) 38 8
8. Niles Notre Dame (6-2) 30 9
9. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (6-2) 12 NR
10. Belvidere North (7-1) 10 7
Others receiving votes: Grayslake North 5, Chatham Glenwood 5, Champaign Centennial 2, Antioch 1, Kenwood 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kankakee (8) (7-1) 98 1
2. Sycamore (2) (8-0) 90 2
3. Mahomet-Seymour (8-0) 80 3
4. Morris (7-1) 67 6
5. Highland (7-1) 51 8
6. Chicago (Morgan Park) (7-1) 48 5
7. Peoria (7-1) 46 4
8. Rockford Boylan (7-1) 36 9
9. Sterling (6-2) 19 7
10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (4-4) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 4, Providence 3, Glenbard South 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8) (8-0) 96 1
2. Richmond-Burton (1) (8-0) 90 2
3. St. Francis (1) (8-0) 83 3
4. Rochester (7-1) 65 4
5. Joliet Catholic (6-2) 64 5
6. Stillman Valley (8-0) 52 6
7. Carterville (8-0) 39 7
8. Wheaton Academy (7-1) 26 9
9. Macomb (8-0) 25 8
10. Genoa-Kingston (6-2) 4 NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia 3, Breese Central 2, Chicago (Phillips) 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (7-1) 107 1
2. Reed-Custer (3) (8-0) 100 2
3. Princeton (8-0) 87 3
4. Byron (7-1) 70 4
5. Fairbury Prairie Central (8-0) 68 5
6. Mt. Carmel (8-0) 55 6
7. Williamsville (7-1) 49 7
8. Seneca (8-0) 33 8
9. Tolono Unity (7-1) 24 9
10. Benton (7-1) 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Eureka 1, Durand-Pecatonica 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Decatur St. Teresa (11) (8-0) 110 1
2. Maroa-Forsyth (8-0) 99 2
3. Wilmington (7-1) 83 5
4. Bismarck-Henning (8-0) 81 3
5. Rockridge (7-1) 62 6
6. Downs Tri-Valley (7-1) 57 7
7. Johnston City (8-0) 37 9
8. Pana (7-1) 31 NR
9. North-Mac (7-1) 20 4
10. Nashville (6-2) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Carmi White County 4, Knoxville 3, Farmington 2, Mercer County 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (10) (8-0) 109 1
2. Colfax Ridgeview (1) (8-0) 100 2
3. Hope Academy (8-0) 84 4
4. Camp Point Central (8-0) 74 3
5. Athens (7-1) 59 6
6. Fulton (6-2) 49 7
7. Shelbyville (7-1) 36 5
8. Ottawa Marquette (7-1) 33 9
9. Greenfield-Northwestern (8-0) 31 8
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (7-1) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Gilman Iroquois West 3, Carrollton 3, Tuscola 2, St. Bede 2, Red Hill 1.