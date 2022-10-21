PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 21.
Mayfield 42, Murray 10
Paducah Tilghman 49, Webster County 7
Union County 42, Trigg County 7
Graves County 52, Muhlenberg County 7
Henderson County 43, McCracken County 7
Warren Central 36, Marshall County 21
Carterville 49, Harrisburg 7
Benton 55, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Johnston City 65, CZR 0
Westview 21, Ripley 7
Obion Central 42, Dresden 21
McEwen 50, South Fulton 24
Lake County 55, Fulton County 6
Crittenden County 43, Russellville 8
Fort Campbell 38, Ballard Memorial 6
Logan County 42, Calloway County 17
Hopkinsville 30, Hopkins County Central 6 - THURS.
Bowling Green 50, Christian County 7
Gibson County 42, Greenfield 7
Gleason 40, Perry County 0
Union City 48, Liberty 8
Breese Central 27, Herrin 9
Pinckneyville 32, Massac County 13
Murphysboro 47, DuQuoin 13
Nashville 56, West Frankfort 19
Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23
Marion 42, Mattoon 20
Eldorado 48, Edwards County 15