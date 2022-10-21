PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 21.

Mayfield 42, Murray 10

Paducah Tilghman 49, Webster County 7

Union County 42, Trigg County 7

Graves County 52, Muhlenberg County 7

Henderson County 43, McCracken County 7

Warren Central 36, Marshall County 21

Carterville 49,  Harrisburg 7

Benton 55, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Johnston City 65, CZR 0

Westview 21, Ripley 7

Obion Central 42, Dresden 21

McEwen 50,  South Fulton 24

Lake County 55, Fulton County 6

Crittenden County 43,  Russellville 8

Fort Campbell 38, Ballard Memorial 6

Logan County 42, Calloway County 17

Hopkinsville 30, Hopkins County Central 6 - THURS.

Bowling Green 50, Christian County 7

Gibson County 42, Greenfield 7

Gleason 40,  Perry County 0

Union City 48, Liberty 8

Breese Central 27, Herrin 9

Pinckneyville 32, Massac County 13

Murphysboro 47, DuQuoin 13

Nashville 56, West Frankfort 19

Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23

Marion 42, Mattoon 20

Eldorado 48, Edwards County 15