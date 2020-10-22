PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, October 22nd.
BOYS SOCCER
1st Region Championship
McCracken County 2, Marshall County 1
GIRLS SOCCER
1st Region Championship
Marshall County 3, Murray 2
VOLLEYBALL
2nd District Championship
McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 1
7th District Championship
Caldwell County 3, Madisonville-NH 0
8th District Championship
University Heights 3, Christian County 1
FOOTBALL
Fulton County 62, Ballard Memorial 0
Dresden 20, Gleason 7
West Carroll 43, South Fulton 12