PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, October 22nd.

BOYS SOCCER

1st Region Championship

McCracken County 2, Marshall County 1

GIRLS SOCCER

1st Region Championship

Marshall County 3, Murray 2

VOLLEYBALL

2nd District Championship

McCracken County 3, Paducah Tilghman 1

7th District Championship

Caldwell County 3, Madisonville-NH 0

8th District Championship

University Heights 3, Christian County 1

FOOTBALL

Fulton County 62, Ballard Memorial 0 

Dresden 20, Gleason 7

West Carroll 43, South Fulton 12

