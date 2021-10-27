Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Wednesday, October 27th:

KHSAA

Region 1 Semifinals

McCracken County d. Christian Fellowship 25-7, 25-19, 25-16

Ballard Memorial d. Marshall County 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

Region 2 Semifinals

Henderson County d. Madisonville-NH 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-8

Webster County d. Caldwell County 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 23-25, 18-16

IHSA

1A Elverado Regional Semifinals

Steeleville d. Elverado 25-19, 25-18

Zeigler-Royalton d. Cobden 25-21, 25-21

1A Goreville Regional Semifinals

Trico d. Egyptian 25-6, 26-24

Goreville d. Century 25-8, 25-16

1A Gallatin County Regional Semifinals

NCOE d. Gallatin County 25-8, 25-12

Carrier Mills d. Crab Orchard 16-25, 25-22, 25-15