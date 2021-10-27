Below is a list of reported high school volleyball scores from Wednesday, October 27th:
KHSAA
Region 1 Semifinals
McCracken County d. Christian Fellowship 25-7, 25-19, 25-16
Ballard Memorial d. Marshall County 25-16, 25-20, 25-14
Region 2 Semifinals
Henderson County d. Madisonville-NH 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-8
Webster County d. Caldwell County 25-19, 25-15, 19-25, 23-25, 18-16
IHSA
1A Elverado Regional Semifinals
Steeleville d. Elverado 25-19, 25-18
Zeigler-Royalton d. Cobden 25-21, 25-21
1A Goreville Regional Semifinals
Trico d. Egyptian 25-6, 26-24
Goreville d. Century 25-8, 25-16
1A Gallatin County Regional Semifinals
NCOE d. Gallatin County 25-8, 25-12
Carrier Mills d. Crab Orchard 16-25, 25-22, 25-15