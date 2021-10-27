Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (13) (9-0) 130 1
2. Maine South (8-1) 111 3
3. Gurnee Warren (8-1) 105 4
4. Naperville Neuqua Valley (8-1) 88 2
5. Lincoln-Way East (7-2) 63 T6
6. Hinsdale Central (8-1) 60 8
7. South Elgin (9-0) 40 T6
8. Naperville Central (6-3) 37 9
9. Lockport (8-1) 27 NR
10. Chicago (Marist) (6-3) 17 5
Others receiving votes: York 16, Naperville North 12, Bolingbrook 4, Glenbard West 3, O'Fallon 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Brother Rice (9) (7-2) 133 2
2. Batavia (5) (9-0) 130 1
3. Wheaton North (8-1) 109 3
4. Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2) 93 5
5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (6-3) 87 4
6. Normal Community (9-0) 60 7
7. Hononegah (9-0) 47 8
8. Moline (8-1) 39 9
9. Prospect (7-2) 31 6
10. Buffalo Grove (8-1) 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Hersey 9, Plainfield Central 3, Hoffman Estates 2, Pekin 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (13) (7-2) 148 1
2. Cary-Grove (2) (9-0) 137 2
3. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-1) 112 4
4. Lemont (9-0) 109 5
5. Wauconda (9-0) 76 7
6. Crete-Monee (6-3) 64 6
7. Lake Forest (7-2) 56 8
8. Machesney Park Harlem (8-1) 51 9
9. Washington (7-2) 32 10
10. Deerfield (8-1) 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 12, Chicago (Simeon) 7, Kenwood 5, Belvidere North 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Oak Park (Fenwick) (10) (7-2) 153 2
2. Kankakee (6) (9-0) 141 3 in Class 6A
3. Morris (9-0) 125 3
4. Mahomet-Seymour (9-0) 98 4
5. Peoria (7-2) 88 5
6. Sterling (7-2) 62 7
(tie) Mascoutah (8-1) 62 6
8. Glenbard South (8-1) 50 8
9. Marion (8-1) 36 9
10. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (5-4) 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Morton 12, Aurora (Marmion) 9, Chicago (Morgan Park) 8, Sycamore 8, Rockford Boylan 5.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Joliet Catholic (14) (9-0) 157 1
2. Rochester (3) (8-1) 156 1 in Class 5A
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (8-1) 136 2
4. Richmond-Burton (9-0) 120 3
5. Genoa-Kingston (8-1) 87 5
6. Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) 85 6
7. St. Francis (7-2) 74 7
8. Kewanee (8-1) 45 4
9. Peoria Notre Dame (6-3) 26 8
10. Wheaton Academy (7-2) 16 NR
(tie) Breese Central (8-1) 16 10
Others receiving votes: Coal City 7, Stillman Valley 4, Freeburg 3, Carterville 2, Quincy Notre Dame 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (13) (8-1) 146 1
2. Byron (1) (9-0) 132 3
3. Tolono Unity (9-0) 111 5
4. Williamsville (1) (8-1) 106 4
5. Princeton (8-1) 94 6
6. Mt. Carmel (9-0) 80 8
7. Reed-Custer (8-1) 56 T10
8. Durand (8-1) 43 T10
9. Benton (9-0) 31 NR
10. Monticello (7-2) 20 9
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 4, Carlinville 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Wilmington (10) (9-0) 135 2 in Class 3A
2. Decatur St. Teresa (4) (9-0) 127 1
3. Breese Mater Dei (9-0) 112 2
4. Downs Tri-Valley (9-0) 86 3 in Class 2A
5. Farmington (9-0) 85 7 in Class 3A
6. Bismarck-Henning (9-0) 59 4
7. Pana (9-0) 49 5
8. Bishop McNamara (5-4) 29 NR
9. Nashville (8-1) 28 NR
10. Knoxville (8-1) 24 8
Others receiving votes: Maroa-Forsyth 21, Johnston City 11, Erie-Prophetstown 2, North-Mac 1, Sterling Newman 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Carrollton (4) (8-1) 129 1
2. Athens (10) (8-1) 128 6 in Class 2A
3. Camp Point Central (8-1) 119 4
4. Forreston (7-2) 105 6
5. Lena-Winslow (1) (7-2) 83 3
6. Fulton (7-2) 76 5
7. Abingdon (8-1) 68 2
8. Ottawa Marquette (8-1) 34 7
9. St. Bede (7-2) 32 8
10. Aurora Christian (6-3) 17 9
Others receiving votes: Arcola 14, Cumberland 13, Gilman Iroquois West 5, Nokomis 2.