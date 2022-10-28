PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 28.
Madisonville 10, Mayfield 50.
Hopkinsville 30, Paducah Tilghman 26.
Trigg County 0, Caldwell County 19.
Huntingdon 27, Union City 20.
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 6, Dresden 48.
Haywood 48, Obion Central 13.
Marshall County 14, Graves County 49.
Fulton County 16, Murray 42.
DeSales 13, Crittenden County 40.
Union County 45, Calloway County 15.
Columbia 28, Murphysboro 41.
Muhlenberg County 48, Ballard Memorial 38.
McCracken County 20, Christian County 27.
Lake County 54, Greenfield 6.
South Fulton 18, Gleason 6.
Henry County 47 Portland 0.
Westview 61, Houston County 0.