The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 31, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
School Record Points Prv
1. Oakland (11) 9-1 110 1
2. Cane Ridge 9-1 96 2
3. Maryville 7-3 77 6
4. Houston 8-2 75 5
5. Farragut 8-2 56 7
6. Beech 9-1 51 9
7. Bartlett 8-2 46 8
8. Dobyns-Bennett 8-2 35 3
9. Blackman 8-2 25 10
10. Centennial 8-2 18 4
Others receiving votes: Ravenwood 6. Brentwood 5. Collierville 3. Smyrna 2.
Division I - Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (11) 10-0 110 1
2. Nolensville 10-0 97 2
3. Munford 10-0 87 3
4. Daniel Boone 10-0 76 4
5. Henry County 8-2 60 5
6. Powell 8-2 55 6
7. Mt. Juliet 8-2 39 7
8. Page 8-2 36 8
9. White County 8-2 25 9
10. McMinn County 8-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Springfield 1.
Division I - Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Greeneville (11) 10-0 110 1
2. Anderson County 10-0 97 2
3. Haywood County 10-0 89 3
4. Pearl-Cohn 8-2 67 4
5. Upperman 8-2 62 5
6. Marshall County 9-1 60 6
7. Stone Memorial 9-1 48 7
8. Macon County 8-2 27 8
9. Melrose 9-1 20 9
10. Craigmont 9-1 12 10
Others receiving votes: Red Bank 6. East Hamilton 3. Elizabethton 3. DeKalb County 1.
Division I - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (11) 9-1 110 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 9-1 94 2
3. Covington 8-2 85 4
4. Waverly 8-1 71 5
5. Smith County 9-1 69 6
6. East Nashville 8-2 50 3
7. Chuckey-Doak 9-1 48 7
8. Sweetwater 8-2 34 8
9. Giles County 7-3 21 T9
10. Unicoi County 8-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: West Greene 7. Fairview 2. Union County 1.
Division I - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Tyner Academy (9) 9-1 108 2
2. Fairley 9-0 88 3
3. Hampton (1) 8-2 84 1
4. Westview (1) 8-2 82 4
5. East Robertson 9-1 68 6
6. Huntingdon 8-2 49 7
(tie) Lewis County 9-1 49 9
8. Riverside 8-2 31 5
9. Freedom Prep 8-2 24 10
10. Union City 8-2 21 8
Others receiving votes: Westmoreland 1.
Division I - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Fayetteville (10) 10-0 109 1
2. McKenzie (1) 10-0 100 2
3. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 10-0 86 3
4. South Pittsburg 8-2 71 4
5. Moore County 9-1 64 5
6. Clay County 9-1 55 6
7. Peabody 8-2 47 7
8. Coalfield 9-1 35 8
9. Dresden 8-2 22 10
10. Gordonsville 7-3 15 9
Others receiving votes: Lake County 1.
Division II - Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Friendship Christian (10) 10-0 109 1
2. University-Jackson (1) 9-1 97 2
3. Jackson Christian 8-1 86 4
4. Middle Tennessee Christian 8-2 74 3
(tie) Nashville Christian School 8-2 74 5
Others receiving votes: none.
Division II - Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (11) 10-0 110 1
2. Knoxville Webb 9-0 98 2
3. Lausanne Collegiate 8-1 79 3
4. Franklin Road Academy 9-1 77 5
5. Chattanooga Christian 8-2 69 4
Others receiving votes: CPA 7.
Division II - Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. MBA (11) 10-0 110 1
2. Baylor 8-2 99 T2
3. McCallie 8-2 88 T2
4. Brentwood Academy 8-2 77 4
5. Ensworth 7-3 66 5
Others receiving votes: none.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Post-Athenian, Athens; The Leaf-Chronicle, Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Lebanon Democrat, Lebanon; The Lebanon Democrat; The Tennessean, Nashville; Shelbyville Times-Gazette; Advocate and Democrat, Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City.