LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (5) 5-2 111 1
2. Lou. Ky. Country Day (6) 5-1 104 2
3. Raceland (1) 5-1 89 3
4. Sayre - 6-0 83 4
5. Bethlehem - 5-1 58 6
6. Newport Central Catholic - 4-2 52 7
7. Russellville - 6-1 49 8
8. Bishop Brossart - 5-1 44 9
9. Williamsburg - 3-2 27 5
10. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-2 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Paintsville 6. Hazard 5. Betsy Layne 4. Eminence 4.
Pineville 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (10) 6-0 118 1
2. Beechwood (2) 6-0 110 2
3. Mayfield - 7-0 96 3
4. Middlesboro - 7-0 81 4
5. Green Co. - 6-0 73 6
6. Murray - 4-1 55 7
7. Danville - 4-3 38 5
8. Metcalfe Co. - 5-2 36 8
9. West Carter - 4-2 21 NR
10. Caldwell Co. - 4-3 14 9
Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 7. Hancock Co. 6. Butler Co. 4. Walton-Verona 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bardstown (7) 6-0 114 1
2. Lou. Christian Academy (5) 6-1 113 2
3. Lawrence Co. - 5-1 87 3
4. Glasgow - 6-1 82 4
5. Union Co. - 6-1 64 5
6. Bell Co. - 5-1 55 6
7. Mercer Co. - 5-2 45 7
8. Ashland Blazer - 4-3 39 9
9. Taylor Co. - 6-1 38 8
10. Russell - 3-3 19 10
Others receiving votes: 11, East Carter 4.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Corbin (8) 6-0 115 1
2. Boyle Co. (4) 5-1 108 2
3. Lex. Catholic - 5-1 92 3
4. Johnson Central - 4-2 80 4
5. Lou. Central - 4-3 75 5
6. Letcher County Central - 5-1 57 7
7. Logan Co. - 5-2 49 6
8. Franklin Co. - 4-3 43 8
9. Scott - 5-2 10 NR
10. Spencer Co. - 4-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Rowan Co. 6.Lincoln Co. 4. Warren East 4. John Hardin 4. Bourbon Co. 2. Holmes 2. Hopkinsville 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (12) 7-0 120 1
2. South Warren - 5-1 102 2
3. Owensboro - 6-1 95 3
4. Woodford Co. - 6-0 83 4
5. Graves Co. - 6-1 66 5
6. Southwestern - 5-1 64 7
7. Cov. Catholic - 4-3 43 10
8. North Laurel - 5-1- 18 6
9. Scott Co. - 3-3 13 NR
(tie) Cooper - 4-2- 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 9. Conner 8. Greenwood 7. Highlands 7. Collins 5. Great Crossing 4. Bowling Green 3.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (12) 5-0 120 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier - 5-1 108 2
3. Lou. DuPont Manual - 5-1 93 3
4. Lex. Bryan Station - 5-1 71 4
5. Lou. Trinity - 1-6 59 9
6. Ryle - 4-2 50 5
7. Lou. Ballard - 4-2 46 6
8. Madison Central - 5-1 40 8
9. Daviess Co. - 6-1 39 7
10. Henderson Co. - 5-1 18 10
Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 13. Bullitt East 3.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville.