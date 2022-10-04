PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman's Jordauyn White was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week.
White rushed for 166 yards and recorded four touchdowns to help lead the Blue Tornado to a 43-10 win over Trigg County.
