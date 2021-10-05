Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 5th:

Boys Soccer:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

McCracken County 10, St. Mary 0

2nd District Semifinals

Marshall County 3, Mayfield 0

5th District Championship

Trigg County 3, Lyon County 0

Girls Soccer:

KHSAA

1st District Championship

McCracken County 2, Paducah Tilghman 1

2nd District Semifinals

Marshall County 4, Calloway County 0

5th District Championship

Lyon County 3, Trigg County 0

8th District Semifinals

Hopkinsville 7, Fort Campbell 0

Christian County 2, University Heights 1

Volleyball:

Christian County d. Hopkinsville 25-22, 25-13, 26-24

Madisonville-NH d. Caldwell County 25-22, 25-19, 25-14

Trigg County d. Union County 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 32-30

Tags