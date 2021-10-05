Below is a list of reported high school scores from Tuesday, October 5th:
Boys Soccer:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
McCracken County 10, St. Mary 0
2nd District Semifinals
Marshall County 3, Mayfield 0
5th District Championship
Trigg County 3, Lyon County 0
Girls Soccer:
KHSAA
1st District Championship
McCracken County 2, Paducah Tilghman 1
2nd District Semifinals
Marshall County 4, Calloway County 0
5th District Championship
Lyon County 3, Trigg County 0
8th District Semifinals
Hopkinsville 7, Fort Campbell 0
Christian County 2, University Heights 1
Volleyball:
Christian County d. Hopkinsville 25-22, 25-13, 26-24
Madisonville-NH d. Caldwell County 25-22, 25-19, 25-14
Trigg County d. Union County 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 32-30