PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.
Henry County 24, Paducah Tilghman 20
Westview 34 Huntingdon 27
Dresden 56, McEwen 14
South Fulton 54, Perry County 12
Murray 56, Ballard Memorial 8
South Warren 27, McCracken County 13
DuQuoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14
Benton 57, Massac County 14
Murphysboro 32, Harrisburg 21
Johnston City 33, Sesser-Valier 28
Caldwell County 31, Fort Campbell 0
Hopkins Central 54, Calloway County 14
Greenfield 35, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13
McKenzie 56, Gleason 0
Herrin 34, West Frankfort 7
Carbondale 10,. Althoff Catholic 7
Marion 32 Centralia 31
CZR 32, Edwards County 7
Carmi-White County 46, Eldorado 8