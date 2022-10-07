PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Oct. 7.

Henry County 24, Paducah Tilghman 20

Westview 34 Huntingdon 27

Dresden 56, McEwen 14

South Fulton 54, Perry County 12

Murray 56, Ballard Memorial 8

South Warren 27, McCracken County 13

DuQuoin 42, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Benton 57, Massac County 14

Murphysboro 32, Harrisburg 21

Johnston City 33,  Sesser-Valier 28

Caldwell County 31, Fort Campbell 0

Hopkins Central 54, Calloway County 14

Greenfield 35, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 13

McKenzie 56, Gleason 0

Herrin 34, West Frankfort 7

Carbondale 10,. Althoff Catholic 7

Marion 32 Centralia 31

CZR 32, Edwards County 7

Carmi-White County 46, Eldorado 8

 