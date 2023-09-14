MARTIN, TN -- Everyday, 10-year old Drake Kirk can be found outside throwing football or playing sports with his dad. In fact, anything involving team sports is a must for Drake.
"Being on a team, there is no end to the try," Drake's father Thomas said. "He says, we got to go do it again. Come on dad, we got to go play catch, because I dropped a ball so we got to catch ten times."
Born with Spina-bifida, playing sports, has been a life changer for Drake. It has allowed him to overcome obstacles that many have said could be impossible.
"As long as he is active, he is going to stay active," Drake's mother Alisse Kirk said. "Instead of doing therapy in a room, it's doing therapy on a field, doing what he enjoys and what he loves with his friends."
Currently, he is a member of the 4th grade Westview Chargers football team, which is what led him to accomplish something incredible on Tuesday night.
In a game against Obion County, Drake was able to get into the game in a surprise to both himself and his parents.
"I was like, this is really going to happen," Drake said. "I thought it was going to be like, later in the season. They never told me where I was going to go, I just took off."
Drake ran 35-yards into the endzone for his first ever touchdown in front of cheering fans on both sides of the field.
"If you watch the other videos, you can hear them where they were just excited as we were when we saw him running across the field," Alisse said.
"When your kid does it all the time, you take it for granted," said Thomas. "But when you see it, and you never in a thousand years thought you would see your kid run across the endzone because of some physical problem, it melts your heart."
It's easy to forget, that with everyone watching impacted by that moment, Drake felt that moment too.
"Amazing," he said. "The best experience I could ever have on a football field."
"To see him score that touchdown was just priceless," Alisse said.
"It was priceless," said Thomas. "Just the whole community on both sides coming together for one reason. That's all it takes is just one reason for everyone to enjoy something and appreciate it."