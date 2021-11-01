LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 9-2 106 1
2. Raceland - 9-1 95 3
3. Russellville (2) 9-1 91 4
4. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 8-2 69 2
5. Bishop Brossart - 10-0 53 7
6. Sayre - 8-2 52 T9
7. Hazard - 7-4 43 T9
8. Newport Central Catholic - 7-3 31 6
9. Bethlehem - 8-2 30 5
10. Lou. Holy Cross - 8-3 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Paintsville 7. Eminence 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lex. Christian (10) 10-0 109 1
2. Beechwood (1) 10-0 100 2
3. Middlesboro - 10-0 84 3
4. Mayfield - 9-1 76 4
5. Murray - 7-2 62 6
6. Caldwell Co. - 7-3 50 7
7. Danville - 7-4 29 9
8. Green Co. - 9-1 28 8
9. West Carter - 7-3 25 5
10. Owensboro Catholic - 5-5 23 10
Others receiving votes: Metcalfe Co. 11. Walton-Verona 8.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 9-1 107 1
2. Bardstown (3) 10-0 101 2
3. Glasgow - 9-1 86 3
4. Union Co. - 9-1 75 4
5. Mercer Co. - 8-2 66 5
6. Bell Co. - 8-2 50 6
7. East Carter - 8-3 27 T10
8. Taylor Co. - 8-2 26 Y10
(tie) Ashland Blazer - 6-4 26 9
10. Belfry - 4-6 21 7
Others receiving votes: Lawrence Co. 10. Russell 8. Adair Co. 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (6) 9-1 105 2
2. Corbin (5) 10-0 104 1
3. Johnson Central - 8-2 87 3
4. Lex. Catholic - 8-2 77 4
5. Franklin Co. - 7-3 66 5
6. Lou. Central - 6-4 54 6
7. Spencer Co. - 7-3 33 8
8. Holmes - 8-2 27 10
9. Logan Co. - 7-3 15 9
10. Letcher County Central - 6-3 13 7
Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 9. Rowan Co. 9. Bourbon Co. 6.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. South Warren (7) 9-1 105 2
2. Woodford Co. (3) 10-0 89 4
3. Owensboro - 9-1 87 3
4. Frederick Douglass - 9-1 86 1
5. Southwestern (1) 9-1 70 5
6. Cov. Catholic - 7-3 54 6
7. Graves Co. - 8-2 43 7
8. Cooper - 7-3 20 8
9. Collins - 7-3 14 T9
(tie) Scott Co. - 7-3 14 T9
Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 7. Highlands 6. Bowling Green 5. Pulaski Co. 3. South Oldham 2.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Male (11) 9-0 110 1
2. Lou. St. Xavier - 9-1 99 2
3. Lex. Bryan Station - 9-1 77 4
4. Daviess Co. - 9-1 65 6
5. Lou. Trinity - 3-7 63 5
6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 7-3 61 3
7. Lou. Ballard - 7-3 48 8
8. Ryle - 7-3 36 7
9. Oldham Co. - 8-2 19 NR
10. Madison Central - 7-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 6. Dixie Heights 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.
___
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset.