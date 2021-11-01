LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 9-2 106 1

2. Raceland - 9-1 95 3

3. Russellville (2) 9-1 91 4

4. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 8-2 69 2

5. Bishop Brossart - 10-0 53 7

6. Sayre - 8-2 52 T9

7. Hazard - 7-4 43 T9

8. Newport Central Catholic - 7-3 31 6

9. Bethlehem - 8-2 30 5

10. Lou. Holy Cross - 8-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 9. Paintsville 7. Eminence 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (10) 10-0 109 1

2. Beechwood (1) 10-0 100 2

3. Middlesboro - 10-0 84 3

4. Mayfield - 9-1 76 4

5. Murray - 7-2 62 6

6. Caldwell Co. - 7-3 50 7

7. Danville - 7-4 29 9

8. Green Co. - 9-1 28 8

9. West Carter - 7-3 25 5

10. Owensboro Catholic - 5-5 23 10

Others receiving votes: Metcalfe Co. 11. Walton-Verona 8.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (8) 9-1 107 1

2. Bardstown (3) 10-0 101 2

3. Glasgow - 9-1 86 3

4. Union Co. - 9-1 75 4

5. Mercer Co. - 8-2 66 5

6. Bell Co. - 8-2 50 6

7. East Carter - 8-3 27 T10

8. Taylor Co. - 8-2 26 Y10

(tie) Ashland Blazer - 6-4 26 9

10. Belfry - 4-6 21 7

Others receiving votes: Lawrence Co. 10. Russell 8. Adair Co. 2.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (6) 9-1 105 2

2. Corbin (5) 10-0 104 1

3. Johnson Central - 8-2 87 3

4. Lex. Catholic - 8-2 77 4

5. Franklin Co. - 7-3 66 5

6. Lou. Central - 6-4 54 6

7. Spencer Co. - 7-3 33 8

8. Holmes - 8-2 27 10

9. Logan Co. - 7-3 15 9

10. Letcher County Central - 6-3 13 7

Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 9. Rowan Co. 9. Bourbon Co. 6.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. South Warren (7) 9-1 105 2

2. Woodford Co. (3) 10-0 89 4

3. Owensboro - 9-1 87 3

4. Frederick Douglass - 9-1 86 1

5. Southwestern (1) 9-1 70 5

6. Cov. Catholic - 7-3 54 6

7. Graves Co. - 8-2 43 7

8. Cooper - 7-3 20 8

9. Collins - 7-3 14 T9

(tie) Scott Co. - 7-3 14 T9

Others receiving votes: Great Crossing 7. Highlands 6. Bowling Green 5. Pulaski Co. 3. South Oldham 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (11) 9-0 110 1

2. Lou. St. Xavier - 9-1 99 2

3. Lex. Bryan Station - 9-1 77 4

4. Daviess Co. - 9-1 65 6

5. Lou. Trinity - 3-7 63 5

6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 7-3 61 3

7. Lou. Ballard - 7-3 48 8

8. Ryle - 7-3 36 7

9. Oldham Co. - 8-2 19 NR

10. Madison Central - 7-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 6. Dixie Heights 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.

___

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset.