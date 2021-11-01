The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through November 1, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division 1-Class 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Oakland (12) 10-0 127 1
2. Maryville (1) 10-0 116 2
3. Summit 10-0 106 3
4. Collierville 10-0 86 4
5. Riverdale 9-1 77 5
6. Ravenwood 8-2 66 6
7. Germantown 8-2 46 8
8. Lebanon 9-1 44 9
9. Bradley Central 8-2 29 7
10. Science Hill 7-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Hendersonville 5. Dobyns Bennet 2. West Ridge 1. Whitehaven 1.
Division 1-Class 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Knoxville West (8) 8-2 121 1
2. Green Hill (3) 9-1 112 2
3. Powell (2) 8-2 101 3
4. Page 9-1 94 5
5. Munford 8-2 74 8
6. Springfield 8-2 48 7
7. Rhea County 8-2 44 9
8. Knoxville Central 6-3 43 4
9. Memphis Central 8-2 33 6
10. Station Camp 8-2 19 10
Others receiving votes: Spring Hill 10. Portland 8. McMinn County 4. Henry County 2. Sevier County 2.
Division 1-Class 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. Greeneville (13) 10-0 130 1
2. Tullahoma 10-0 109 2
3. Elizabethton 8-1 99 3
4. Haywood County 10-0 97 4
5. Hardin County 9-0 80 5
6. Pearl-Cohn 9-1 67 6
7. Upperman 9-1 55 7
8. East Hamilton 8-2 31 10
9. Marshall County 7-3 24 9
10. Montgomery Central 8-2 19 8
Others receiving votes: Red Bank 2. Chattanooga Central 1. South Gibson 1.
Division 1-Class 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. Alcoa (11) 9-1 127 1
2. Dyersburg (2) 9-0 116 2
3. Giles County 9-0 107 3
4. Loudon 9-1 88 4
5. White House 9-1 77 5
6. Waverly 8-1 58 6
(tie) Covington 7-2 58 7
8. Unicoi County 9-1 41 8
9. Kingston 7-3 21 9
10. Pigeon Forge 7-2 11 NR
Others receiving votes: East Nashville 4. Fairview 3. Union County 3. Memphis East 1.
Division 1-Class 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Meigs County (10) 9-0 127 1
2. Westview (3) 9-1 110 3
3. Memphis Academy 9-1 94 5
4. Riverside 9-1 83 6
5. Trousdale County 8-1 71 2
6. Marion County 8-1 66 4
7. Huntingdon 8-2 61 7
8. South Greene 8-2 32 9
9. Watertown 7-3 27
10. Hampton 7-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Summertown 10. Westmoreland 9. Cascade 4. Fairley 2. Forrest 2. Lewis County 2. Tyner Academy 1. Union City 1.
Division 1-Class 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. McKenzie (8) 10-0 124 1
2. Peabody (3) 8-1 112 T2
3. Fayetteville (2) 9-1 108 4
4. South Pittsburg 7-2 80 5
5. Gordonsville 9-1 74 7
6. Cloudland 9-1 62 6
7. Clay County 9-1 59 T2
8. Middle College 8-0 43 8
9. Cornersville 8-2 35 9
10. Dresden 7-3 10 10
Others receiving votes: Coalfield 8.
Division 2-Class A
School Total Points Prv
1. DCA (12) 9-1 129 2
2. University-Jackson (1) 8-2 117 3
3. Nashville Christian School 8-2 103 1
4. Middle Tennessee Christian 7-3 91 5
5. Friendship Christian 6-4 36 4
Others receiving votes: Jackson Christian 32. King's Academy 12.
Division 2-Class AA
School Total Points Prv
1. Lipscomb Academy (13) 9-1 130 1
2. CPA 8-2 116 3
3. Lausanne Collegiate 8-1 102 5
4. Silverdale Baptist Academy 8-2 70 2
5. CAK 7-2 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Knoxville Webb 28. BGA 12. ECS 12.
Division 3-Class AAA
School Total Points Prv
1. McCallie (13) 9-0 130 1
2. MBA 7-3 113 3
3. Briarcrest 9-1 95 2
4. Brentwood Academy 6-3 93 5
5. Ensworth 7-3 77 NR
Others receiving votes: Baylor 12.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; State Gazette, Dyersburg; The Jackson Sun, Jackson; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; Times News, Kingsport; Mainstreet- Columbia, Wilson County; The Tennessean, Nashville; The Paris Post-Intelligencer; Advocate and Democrat; Sweetwater; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.