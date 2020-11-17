Here's a Tuesday edition of Big Ol' Fish. Send your fish pictures to us at BigFish@WPSDLocal6.com.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
36°F
Clear
53°F / 36°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Kentucky Gov. Beshear says new COVID-19 reduction 'steps' coming to the state on Wednesday
- Conservation officers investigate death of a hunter in Graves County
- WATCH NOW: Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on COVID-19
- UT Martin basketball coach Anthony Stewart passes away
- Paducah man arrested for stealing money from Frutta Bowls
- Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter two months after death of a baby
- Paducah Board of Education discusses Shively in special called meeting
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Paducah man arrested Tuesday after shots fired incident
- Memorial service set for UT Martin head men's basketball coach
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.