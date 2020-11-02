The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through November 2, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Division I - Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (10) 10-0 145 1
2. Maryville (5) 10-0 140 2
3. Riverdale 8-2 110 3
4. McMinn County 9-1 92 6
5. Bartlett 6-1 78 7
6. Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 8-2 68 5
7. Brentwood 7-3 62 8
8. Ravenwood 6-4 43 10
9. Bradley Central 7-3 40 4
10. Independence 6-2 19 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Beech (10) 7-1 140 1
2. Knoxville West (4) 9-1 138 2
3. Summit (1) 8-1 122 3
4. Knoxville Central 7-2 91 5
5. Powell 8-2 79 6
6. Henry County 8-2 73 7
7. Rhea County 9-1 55 4
8. David Crockett 8-2 47 9
9. Oak Ridge 7-3 38 10
10. South Doyle 7-3 22 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Elizabethton (15) 10-0 150 1
2. Tullahoma 10-0 134 2
3. Lexington 9-1 108 5
4. Springfield 9-1 106 6
5. Anderson County 8-2 83 7
6. Creek Wood 9-1 65 4
7. Hardin County 8-2 53 8
8. Marshall County 8-2 50 3
9. Greeneville 7-3 41 9
10. Sullivan South 8-2 20 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I - Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (15) 9-1 150 1
2. Milan 9-1 119 2
3. Red Bank 7-0 113 4
4. Pearl-Cohn 6-0 109 5
5. Loudon 8-1 81 3
6. South Gibson 8-2 69 7
7. Covington 8-2 59 8
8. Claiborne County 9-1 43 9
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 8-2 24 10
10. Fairview 7-2 20 6
Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart County 19.
Division I - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Peabody (13) 10-0 145 1
2. Meigs County (2) 10-0 136 2
3. Lewis County 10-0 120 3
4. Watertown 9-1 95 4
5. Bledsoe County 10-0 92 5
6. South Greene 10-0 81 6
7. Trousdale County 8-2 55 7
8. Hampton 8-1 52 8
9. Marion County 6-2 31 10
10. McKenzie 7-3 8 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. South Pittsburg (12) 9-1 147 1
2. Coalfield (3) 8-0 138 2
3. Moore County 9-1 105 5
4. Copper Basin 8-1 102 4
5. Fayetteville 8-2 81 6
6. Huntingdon 8-2 72 7
7. Greenfield 8-1 67 3
8. Gordonsville 7-3 43 9
9. Lake County 5-1 41 8
10. West Carroll 6-3 14 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division II - Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Davidson Academy (15) 10-0 150 1
2. DCA 9-0 126 2
3. University-Jackson 8-2 120 3
4. King's Academy 8-2 96 4
5. Jackson Christian 7-3 57 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Friendship Christian 33. Nashville Christian School 18.
Division II - Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. CAK (12) 10-0 142 1
2. Lipscomb Academy (2) 8-2 134 2
3. CPA (1) 7-1 127 3
4. ECS 7-2 104 4
5. Grace Christian 8-2 68 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: Lausanne Collegiate 19.
Division II - Class AAA
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (15) 8-0 150 1
2. Father Ryan 6-2 129 2
3. Pope John Paul II 7-2 108 4
4. McCallie 6-4 79 5
5. CBHS 5-3 66 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: MBA 53.
___
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week's poll are: Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga; The Leaf-Chronicle , Clarksville; Cleveland Daily Banner, Cleveland; The Daily Herald, Columbia; The Daily Memphian, Memphis; State Gazette, Dyersburg; Johnson City Press, Johnson City; The Knoxville News Sentinel, Knoxville; Marshall County Tribune , Lewisburg; The Tomahawk (Mountain City), Mountain City; The Commercial Appeal, Memphis; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.