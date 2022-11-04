PADUCAH — Below is a list of high school football scores from Friday, Nov. 4.
Fort Knox 14, Crittenden County 53.
Todd County Central 22, Mayfield 43.
Murray 27, Butler County 21.
Taylor County 0, Paducah Tilghman 37.
Trigg County 36, Hart County 43.
Hopkinsville 24, Franklin Simpson 17.
Christian County 54, Owensboro 16.
South Warren 36, Graves County 7.
McCracken County 34, Meade County 41.
Marshall County 7, Simon Kenton 54.
Eagleville 14, Dresden 45.
South Fulton 28, Fayetteville 75.
Memphis Middle 6, Lake County 36.
Kipp Collegiate 8, Westview 42.
Union City 48, Freedom Prep 12.
Obion Central 42, Melrose 32.
Dyer County 14, Henry County 49.
McLean County 15, Caldwell County 7.