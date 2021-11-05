11/5 Gridiron Glory - Part 1
11/5 Gridiron Glory - Part 2

Below is a list of high school football playoff scores from Friday, November 5th:

KHSAA

Class 1A - First Round

Crittenden County 60, Fulton County 16

Class 2A - First Round

Mayfield 60, Ballard Memorial 0

Murray 27, Caldwell County 13

Class 3A - First Round

Paducah Tilghman 55, Trigg County 22

Class 4A - First Round

Hopkinsville 52, Hopkins Central 14

Logan County 42, Madisonville-NH 24

Class 5A - First Round 

Graves County 51, Breckinridge County 56

Class 6A - First Round

Daviess County 55, McCracken County 31

Louisville Trinity 76, Marshall County 0

TSSAA

Class 1A - First Round

Lake County 66, Bluff City 8

Dresden 41, Eagleview 7

Fayetteville 54, Gleason 8

Class 2A - First Round

Martin Westview 42, Freedom Prep 6

Fairley 48, Union City 35

Class 5A - First Round

Henry County 56, Dyer County 21