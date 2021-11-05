Below is a list of high school football playoff scores from Friday, November 5th:
KHSAA
Class 1A - First Round
Crittenden County 60, Fulton County 16
Class 2A - First Round
Mayfield 60, Ballard Memorial 0
Murray 27, Caldwell County 13
Class 3A - First Round
Paducah Tilghman 55, Trigg County 22
Class 4A - First Round
Hopkinsville 52, Hopkins Central 14
Logan County 42, Madisonville-NH 24
Class 5A - First Round
Graves County 51, Breckinridge County 56
Class 6A - First Round
Daviess County 55, McCracken County 31
Louisville Trinity 76, Marshall County 0
TSSAA
Class 1A - First Round
Lake County 66, Bluff City 8
Dresden 41, Eagleview 7
Fayetteville 54, Gleason 8
Class 2A - First Round
Martin Westview 42, Freedom Prep 6
Fairley 48, Union City 35
Class 5A - First Round
Henry County 56, Dyer County 21