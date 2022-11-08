11/8 Performances of the Week Adam Wells Nov 8, 2022 Nov 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Obion Central's Johnny Light was voted as having this weeks Gridiron Glory Performance of the Week.Light ran for 323 yards and scored 5 touchdowns in a playoff win at Melrose. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Performance Of The Week Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 65° Mostly Cloudy74° / 59° Photo Galleries Your Halloween 2022 photos April 13 storm photos and storm damage Your Jan. 6, 2022, snow photos Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesA single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in CaliforniaLow-income Kentucky families invited to apply for one-time energy cost assistance through LIHEAPWATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Election Results & AnalysisJeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73BREAKING: Shooting reported at Seattle high schoolPolice officers help save life of infant girl in MissouriPolice searching for missing Paducah teenUniversity of Kentucky student accused of assault, racial slursVoters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuanaDog seriously injured in Paducah, sheriff's office seeking information Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.