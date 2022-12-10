PADUCAH — Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 10.
BOYS
McCracken County 76, Pope John Paul 54.
Carlisle County 83, CCA 79.
Lyon County 85, Christian County 72.
Trigg County 84, Hickman County 82 (OT).
Livingston Central 53, Christian Fellowship 50.
Clarksville Academy 62, Murray 49.
GIRLS
Westview 66, Mercy 49.
Greenwood 61, Calloway County 60.
Graves County 51, North Clay 43.
Henderson County 72, Massac County 31.
McCracken County 59, Bowling Green 55.
Owensboro Catholic 67, Benton 42.
Ballard Memorial 56, Charleston 29.
Christian County 72, Hopkinsville 60.
Carlisle County 54, CCA 27.
Lyon County 64, Union County 47.
Livingston Central 42, Christian Fellowship 39.
Marshall County 44, West Carroll 38.
Murray 45, Caldwell County 40.