PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers defeated Memphis 74-72 on Saturday.
For the best plays and highlights from the game, here is the 'Racer Rewind' with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
PADUCAH, KY -- The Murray State Racers defeated Memphis 74-72 on Saturday.
For the best plays and highlights from the game, here is the 'Racer Rewind' with the voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and Kenny Roth.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in Paducah