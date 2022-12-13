PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13th.
BOYS
Ballard Memorial 64, Hickman County 56
Crittenden County 65, Union County 63
Fulton County 66, South Fulton 44
Lyon County 97, Trigg County 41
Marshall County 59, Murray 45
McCracken County 55, Mayfield 37
Paducah Tilghman 59, St Mary 46
Humboldt 70, Westview 56
GIRLS
Carslile County 46, Fulton City 31
Crittenden County 49, Union County 41
Graves County 60, Marion 38
Marshall County 43, Murray 21
McCracken County 63, Davies County 32
Paducah Tilghman 56, St Mary 26
Westview 58, Humboldt 18