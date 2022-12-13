  • awells

PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 13th.

BOYS

Ballard Memorial 64, Hickman County 56

Crittenden County 65, Union County 63

Fulton County 66, South Fulton 44

Lyon County 97, Trigg County 41

Marshall County 59, Murray 45

McCracken County 55, Mayfield 37

Paducah Tilghman 59, St Mary 46

Humboldt 70, Westview 56

GIRLS

Carslile County 46, Fulton City 31

Crittenden County 49, Union County 41

Graves County 60, Marion 38

Marshall County 43, Murray 21

McCracken County 63, Davies County 32

Paducah Tilghman 56, St Mary 26

Westview 58, Humboldt 18