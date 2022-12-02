PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, Dec. 2.
BOYS
Paducah Tilghman 79, Carlisle County 50.
Marshall County 68, Clarksville Academy 59.
Murray 79, Hopkinsville 53.
Crittenden County 58, Livingston Central 39.
Marion 62, Althoff 42.
Murphysboro 40, Harrisburg 35.
Anna Jonesboro 54, Hamilton County 50.
Benton 69, Hardin County 25.
GIRLS
Ballard Memorial 57, CCA 18.
Calloway County 59, Webster County 28.
Christian Fellowship 52, Fulton County 45.
McCracken County 85, Henderson County 70.
Union County 69, Caldwell County 42.