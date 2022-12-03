PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, Dec. 3.
BOYS
Marshall County 57, CAL 49.
Massac County 74, Calloway County 68.
Murray 55, Montgomery Bell Academy 49.
Lawrenceville 68, Ballard Memorial 56.
Livingston Central 66, Dawson Springs 58 (OT).
New Madrid 61, Paducah Tilghman 54.
McCracken County 76, Charleston 72 (2OT).
Massac County 56, Murray 30.
Martin County 45, Marshall County 42 (OT).
McCracken County 65, Meade County 51.
Ballard Memorial 65, Pope County 39.
Christian Fellowship 74, Carlisle County 49.
Crittenden County 53, Stewart County 34.
Fulton City 35, CCA 27.
Lake County 35, Fulton County 31.
Livingston Central 53, Dawson Springs 34.
Trigg County 67, Caldwell County 61.
