12/5 Big Fish Adam Wells Dec 5, 2022 Dec 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email awells Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this weeks edition of Big Ol' Fish.Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Big Ol Fish Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 48° 48° / 31° Photo Galleries Your Halloween 2022 photos April 13 storm photos and storm damage Your Jan. 6, 2022, snow photos Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesFamily of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's homeKirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71Juvenile from another state accused of calling in bomb threats against two Murray schoolsMcCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, attorney general saysHealth data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western KentuckyMcCracken County woman charged with burglary after guns stolen in June break inPTHS principal announces planned retirementREAL ID deadline extended by two years, Homeland Security announcesMartin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrestedSame-sex marriage fight continues Monday at the Supreme Court with challenge from website designer Videos Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2022 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.