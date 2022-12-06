PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 6th.
BOYS
Calloway County 55, Graves County 46
Dyersburg 62, Westview 27
West Frankfort 44, Christopher 27
Paducah Tilghman 63, Henderson County 59
Mayfield 70, Fulton City 12
University Heights 60, Murray 53
GIRLS
Westview 62, Dyersburg 33
Ballard Memorial 55, St Mary 15
Crittenden County 60, Caldwell County 41
Marshall County 44, Hickman County 23
Mayfield 51, Fulton City 26
McCracken County 72, Calloway County 46
Massac County 68, Carbondale 37