PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 6th.

BOYS

Calloway County 55, Graves County 46

Dyersburg 62, Westview 27

West Frankfort 44, Christopher 27

Paducah Tilghman 63, Henderson County 59

Mayfield 70, Fulton City 12

University Heights 60, Murray 53

GIRLS

Westview 62, Dyersburg 33

Ballard Memorial 55, St Mary 15

Crittenden County 60, Caldwell County 41

Marshall County 44, Hickman County 23

Mayfield 51, Fulton City 26

McCracken County 72, Calloway County 46

Massac County 68, Carbondale 37