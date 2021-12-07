PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 7.
BOYS
Harrisburg 62, Hardin County 56.
Crittenden County 70, Christian Fellowship 52.
Graves County 71, Calloway County 45.
Paducah Tilghman 75, Hickman County 38.
Murray 59, Muhlenberg County 54.
St. Mary 59, Fort Campbell 21.
GIRLS
Barren County 64, Hopkinsville 42.
Christian Fellowship 69, Mayfield 52.
Crittenden County 54, Caldwell County 39.
Madisonville North Hopkins 88, Christian County 51.
Paducah Tilghman 63, Hickman County 40.
Massac County 46, Carlisle County 36.
Henry County 69, Lexington 35.