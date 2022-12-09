PADUCAH, Ky. - Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, Dec. 9.
BOYS
Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 49.
Haywood 57, Westview 26.
Ballard Memorial 92, Christian Fellowship 58.
Fulton County 57, CCA 48.
Lyon County 85, Crittenden County 38.
South Fulton 56, Fulton City 52.
Trigg County 78, Livingston Central 53.
Marshall County 74, Graves County 59.
Paducah Tilghman 62, Christian County 61.
Murphysboro 47, Massac County 43.
GIRLS
Caldwell County 73, Dawson Springs 29.
Christian Fellowship 65, Ballard Memorial 41.
Fulton County 55, CCA 9.
Graves County 41, Marshall County 24.
Livingston Central 54, Trigg County 41.
McCracken County 56, South Gibson 42.
Muhlenberg County 60, Calloway County 53.
Paducah Tilghman 40, Mayfield 31.
South Fulton 65, Fulton City 17.