PADUCAH, KY -- On Friday night, members of the 1983 Carlisle County Comets boys basketball team were on hand at Carlisle County High School as they were honored 40 years after their improbable run to play for a state championship.
That 83' state title game was truly a battle of David vs. Goliath. Carlisle County, a school of 250 battling Henry Clay, one of the biggest schools in the state with an enrollment of nearly 2,000.
"I don't remember being more nervous about that game than the previous state tournament game," said David Rambo, a member of that team.
"That was our 44th game that year," said Keith York, a forward on the 83' team. "I don't remember the nerves that much."
"We could feel on the court that 75-percent of the folks in the arena were pulling for us," Rambo said.
The only ones who really though the Comets, who were 40-3 entering the game, had a chance to win, were the players themselves.
"In elementary school they said they weren't just going to the state tournament, they were going to win it," said head coach Craynor Slone.
"That was destined," said team member Greg Wilson. "When we were younger, we dreamed of that moment of playing in that game."
As the game against Henry Clay unfolded, it was clear that scoring was going to be at a premium.
"It was a slow paced game," Rambo said. "It was a grind it out game."
"We could play anyway," said Slone. "We could play fast or play slow and thought maybe the best chance we would have to control the game."
It would be 29-29 at the end of regulation, then came overtime. Then a second overtime. Followed by a third overtime.
"The entire game had the feel that this was going to come down to a last second shot," said York. "It was that type of game."
And it did.
"They missed the last shot," Slone said. "Then Bates tipped it in and beat us in triple overtime."
"I can still see it when it was tipped in," Wilson said.
"I am not sure it has ever sunk in," York said.
Fast forward to nearly 40 years later, those former players and coach Slone were back at Carlisle County reliving that championship run. However, that hurt feeling of losing the game has now faded, giving way to a sense of pride in what they accomplished.
"I brought the county together," said Slone.
"It was just a lot of hard work," said York. "We had a great coach that prepared us. Just a lot of hard work went into it."
"Here we are 40 years later we are talking about it," Wilson said. "I hope in another 40 years we will be doing the same thing. It was a special team and history that was made there."