CHICAGO (AP) -- Star slugger Anthony Rizzo is hopeful about signing a long-term deal with the Chicago Cubs before his contract expires at the end of the season.
He says he loves the city and team and ``what we have going on here.'' President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said last week he would have discussions with Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez during spring training. All three players have expiring deals and are coming off difficult seasons.
They also played huge roles in Chicago's transformation from long-suffering, lovable losers to drought-busting champions.