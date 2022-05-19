PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday morning the drawings were held for this years 1st and 2nd region softball and baseball tournaments.

Check out the updated brackets below.

Baseball

1st Region Quarterfinals - Monday

Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman - 5:30pm @ Graves County

Carlisle County vs. Graves County - 8:00pm @ Graves County

McCracken County vs. Hickman County - 5:30pm @ Marshall County

Mayfield vs. Calloway County - 8:00pm @ Marshall County

2nd Region Quarterfinals - Sunday

Caldwell County vs. Union County - 3:30pm @ Christian County

Trigg County vs. Christian County - 6:00pm @ Christian County

Lyon County vs. Madisonville - 3:30pm @ Hopkinsville High

Henderson County v. Hopkinsville - 6:00pm @ Hopkinsville High

SOFTBALL

1st Region Quarterfinals - Monday

Mayfield vs. Marshall County - 7:30pm @ Marshall County

Hickman County vs. Paducah Tilghman - 5:30pm @ Marshall County

McCracken County vs. Carlisle County - 5:30pm @ Graves County

Calloway County vs. Graves County - 7:30pm @ Graves County

2nd Region Quarterfinals - Monday

Webster County vs. Christian County - 5:30pm @ Henderson County 

Caldwell County vs. Livingston Central - 7:30pm @ Henderson County

2nd Region Quarterfinals - Tuesday

Henderson County vs. Crittenden County - 5:30pm @ Henderson County

Hopkinsville vs. Madisonville - 7:30pm @ Henderson County