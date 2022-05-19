PADUCAH, KY -- On Thursday morning the drawings were held for this years 1st and 2nd region softball and baseball tournaments.
Check out the updated brackets below.
Baseball
1st Region Quarterfinals - Monday
Marshall County vs. Paducah Tilghman - 5:30pm @ Graves County
Carlisle County vs. Graves County - 8:00pm @ Graves County
McCracken County vs. Hickman County - 5:30pm @ Marshall County
Mayfield vs. Calloway County - 8:00pm @ Marshall County
2nd Region Quarterfinals - Sunday
Caldwell County vs. Union County - 3:30pm @ Christian County
Trigg County vs. Christian County - 6:00pm @ Christian County
Lyon County vs. Madisonville - 3:30pm @ Hopkinsville High
Henderson County v. Hopkinsville - 6:00pm @ Hopkinsville High
SOFTBALL
1st Region Quarterfinals - Monday
Mayfield vs. Marshall County - 7:30pm @ Marshall County
Hickman County vs. Paducah Tilghman - 5:30pm @ Marshall County
McCracken County vs. Carlisle County - 5:30pm @ Graves County
Calloway County vs. Graves County - 7:30pm @ Graves County
2nd Region Quarterfinals - Monday
Webster County vs. Christian County - 5:30pm @ Henderson County
Caldwell County vs. Livingston Central - 7:30pm @ Henderson County
2nd Region Quarterfinals - Tuesday
Henderson County vs. Crittenden County - 5:30pm @ Henderson County
Hopkinsville vs. Madisonville - 7:30pm @ Henderson County