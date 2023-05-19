PADUCAH, KY -- On Friday morning, the 1st region baseball and softball tournaments were set following a drawing for the first round brackets.
Below is a list of games set for Monday's first round:
BASEBALL
1st Region Tournament @ McCracken County
Ballard Memorial vs. Carlisle County - 5:30pm
McCracken County vs. Calloway County - 8:00pm
1st Region Tournament @ Marshall County
Marshall County vs. Hickman County - 5:30pm
Graves County vs. Paducah Tilghman - 8:00pm
SOFTBALL
1st Region Tournament @ McCracken County
Hickman County vs. Graves County - 5:30pm
McCracken County vs. Calloway County - 7:30pm
1st Region Tournament @ Marshall County
Marshall County vs. Carlisle County - 5:30pm
Ballard Memorial vs. Paducah Tilghman - 7:30pm