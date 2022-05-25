PADUCAH, KY -- Due to weather forecasted throughout the area on Wednesday night, the 1st Region Championship games, as well as the 2nd Region softball semifinals have bee postponed.
Below is a list of updated schedules:
1st Region Baseball Championship @ Graves County
McCracken County vs. Marshall County - 6pm Thursday
1st Region Softball Championship @ Marshall County
McCracken County vs. Paducah Tilghman - TBD Saturday
2nd Region Softball Semifinals @ Henderson County
Henderson County vs Madisonville - 4pm Saturday
Christian County vs. Caldwell County - 6pm Saturday