PADUCAH, KY -- Due to weather forecasted throughout the area on Wednesday night, the 1st Region Championship games, as well as the 2nd Region softball semifinals have bee postponed.

Below is a list of updated schedules:

1st Region Baseball Championship @ Graves County

McCracken County vs. Marshall County - 6pm Thursday

1st Region Softball Championship @ Marshall County

McCracken County vs. Paducah Tilghman - TBD Saturday 

2nd Region Softball Semifinals @ Henderson County

Henderson County vs Madisonville - 4pm Saturday

Christian County vs. Caldwell County - 6pm Saturday 