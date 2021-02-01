LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Bowling Green (5) 6-0 104 2
2. Lexington Catholic (5) 9-0 100 1
3. North Laurel (1) 10-0 78 T4
4. Cov. Catholic - 9-2 67 3
5. Lou. Male - 0-0 57 T4
6. George Rogers Clark - 8-0 50 8
7. Lou. Ballard - 0-0 39 6
8. St. Henry - 7-1 29 9
9. Elizabethtown - 4-1 20 NR
10. Lou. Fern Creek - 0-0 13 10
Others receiving votes: Ashland Blazer 12. Lyon Co. 12. Harlan County 7. Boyle Co. 5. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Somerset 3. Highlands 2. Johnson Central 1. McCracken County 1. Montgomery Co. 1. Frederick Douglass 1.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Anderson Co. (11) 11-0 110 1
2. Lou. Sacred Heart - 8-0 95 3
3. Elizabethtown - 10-0 71 5
4. Boyd Co. - 7-0 70 9
5. Bethlehem - 10-1 64 2
6. Lou. Butler - 0-0 53 4
7. Marshall Co. - 8-1 35 7
8. Ryle - 7-2 24 6
9. Notre Dame - 9-1 20 10
10. Franklin Co. - 7-2 13 8
Others receiving votes: Wayne Co. 9. Pulaski Southwestern 8. Bullitt East 7. Bishop Brossart 7. North Laurel 6. Bardstown 3. Graves Co. 3. Lex. Paul Dunbar 3. Cooper 3. Scott 1.
All AP subscribers are eligible to vote in the poll. Here are this week's voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.