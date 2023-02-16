PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 16th.

BOYS

Mayfield 55, Livingston Central 30

Murray 78, Carlisle County 57

Paducah Tilghman 61, Caldwell County 58

St Mary 95, CFS 69

GIRLS

TSSAA District 12AA Semifinals

Westview 60, Union City 26

TSSAA District 14A Semifinals

Lake County 47, JCM 36

IHSA 1A Meridian Regional Championship

Goreville 61, Meridian 39

IHSA 2A Harrisburg Regional Championship

Benton 42, Harrisburg 34

IHSA 3A Marion Regional Championship

Mt Vernon 81, Marion 55