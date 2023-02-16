PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 16th.
BOYS
Mayfield 55, Livingston Central 30
Murray 78, Carlisle County 57
Paducah Tilghman 61, Caldwell County 58
St Mary 95, CFS 69
GIRLS
TSSAA District 12AA Semifinals
Westview 60, Union City 26
TSSAA District 14A Semifinals
Lake County 47, JCM 36
IHSA 1A Meridian Regional Championship
Goreville 61, Meridian 39
IHSA 2A Harrisburg Regional Championship
Benton 42, Harrisburg 34
IHSA 3A Marion Regional Championship
Mt Vernon 81, Marion 55