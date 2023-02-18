PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 18.
BOYS
TSSAA BOYS DISTRICT 13A SEMIFINALS
Bradford 62, South Fulton 42.
Dresden 54, Greenfield 42.
TSSAA BOYS DISTRICT 13AAA SEMIFINALS
Dyersburg 50, Obion Central 39.
IHSA 1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Goreville 89, Egyptian 32.
IHSA 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS
Eldorado 65, Harrisburg 47.
Johnston City 49, Hamilton County 34.
West Frankfort 51, Murphysboro 34.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12AA CHAMPIONSHIP
Gibson County 53, Westview 43.
DISTRICT 12AA CONSOLATION
Huntingdon 58, Union City 38.