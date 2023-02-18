PADUCAH, KY -- Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Saturday, February 18.

BOYS

TSSAA BOYS DISTRICT 13A SEMIFINALS

Bradford 62, South Fulton 42.

Dresden 54, Greenfield 42.

TSSAA BOYS DISTRICT 13AAA SEMIFINALS

Dyersburg 50, Obion Central 39.

IHSA 1A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Goreville 89, Egyptian 32.

IHSA 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Eldorado 65, Harrisburg 47.

Johnston City 49, Hamilton County 34.

West Frankfort 51, Murphysboro 34.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 12AA CHAMPIONSHIP

Gibson County 53, Westview 43.

DISTRICT 12AA CONSOLATION

Huntingdon 58, Union City 38.